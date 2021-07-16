We have received more rumors concerning the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch Series 4, suggesting that we may get more storage than its predecessors. Now, this means excellent news, as the devices changes would allow users to have more than enough storage space to install anything they want in the new Galaxy Watch.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is expected to launch next month alongside Samsung’s new foldable phones and a Galaxy Buds refresh. We have received tons of leaks and rumors about the upcoming watches, including the possible design of both its Classic and Active variants and potential pricing thanks to Amazon. Still, the latest information suggests that we could get as much as 16GB of internal storage in all its four upcoming variants.

The new 16GB storage in the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series may have been inspired by Samsung’s decision to ditch Tizen in favor of a custom version of Wear OS called One UI Watch. In other words, the shift will give Samsung access to Google Play, which features a massive collection of apps for you to install in your new wearable.

In comparison, the current Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 comes with 8GB. Its predecessor, the Galaxy Watch 2, comes with just 4GB of storage space, which just would not be able to work with Samsung’s new unified watch platform that would automatically install a smartwatch version of any app that the users install in their phones. Further, we also must consider that most users will also use the storage space in your Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 for storing other types of media files, such as your favorite tunes and podcasts.

The new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is expected to arrive with 1.5REM, a new 5nm Exynos W920 chip that would deliver 1.25 times faster CPU performance and improved graphics performance when compared to the Exynos 9110 processor found in current Galaxy watches.

Source SamMobile