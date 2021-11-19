Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Garmin vivomove 3s and more devices are on sale

We keep receiving amazing deals from Amazon, B&H, and Adorama. The latest savings come with the latest Galaxy Watch, as you can pick up a new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 for just $200 on its 40mm version after receiving a 20 percent discount that translates to $50 savings. The same $50 savings are also applied to the larger 44mm variant, meaning that you can purchase yours for $230.

The higher-end Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is also receiving a $50 discount, and the best part is that you can get yours starting at $300 for its 42mm model or pay $330 for yours at Amazon or Adorama. These models feature GPS-only support, an ECG monitor tracker, and sensors to keep track of your daily activities and exercises.

However, if you want to save big bucks on your new watch, your best option would be to head over to Samsung.com, where you will find the Galaxy Watch 4 starting at $65 after an eligible trade-in and the latest Black Friday deals. This will get you the smaller 40m model, and if you’d rather go for the larger 44mm model, you may have to get ready to pick one up for $95 after every possible discount is applied.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Garmin vivomove 3s Google Pixel Buds A-Series

Going back to Amazon.com, we find that the Garmin vivomove 3s is currently receiving a 40 percent discount, meaning that you can purchase one for just $150. This watch is quite peculiar, as it’s a hybrid device with real watch hands and a hidden touchscreen display, and if you want one, you will have to settle for the Rose Gold with Navy Blue Case and Band version.

Other deals feature the Google Pixel Buds A-Series that are currently receiving a $20 discount, meaning you can pick up a pair at B&H for just $69. The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are receiving a 20 percent discount, which means $30 savings for anyone interested in paying $120 for a pair. And finally, the Bose Sleepbuds II are seeing a $50 discount, meaning that you can pick up a pair for $199.