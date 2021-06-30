Samsung has teased an upcoming Galaxy watch that is expected to debut later this summer at the Unpacked event. Samsung has already shown us what to expect from its own Wear OS solution, called One UI Watch.

A new leak reveals that the standard Galaxy Watch 4 might be called the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, according to a new regulatory listing that was posted today by MySmartPrice (via 9to5Google). The new regulatory listings were published by the Office of The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), a Thai regulator, similar to the US FCC.

The listing doesn’t reveal anything new, anything that we didn’t already know about the new upcoming Galaxy Watches. The model numbers for the upcoming devices are SM-R890 and SM-R880.

It shows the model number, and this particular listing shows the LTE versions of the smartwatches. What’s interesting is that the Galaxy Watch 4 Active shows up as simply “Galaxy Watch 4”, without the “Active” branding. The “Classic” branding was last used for the Gear branded smartwatches, which were released as far back as in 2018. It wasn’t used on any of the recent Galaxy smartwatches that Samsung released in previous years.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (Active) will come in 40mm and 44mm sizes and feature 5ATM and MIL-STD 810G durability. It will be available in Black, Silver, Dark Green and Rose Gold colors. The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will launch in 42mm and 46mm screen sizes. Both Galaxy Watches are going to be running the new One UI Watch platform, which was finally shown off just a few days ago at the MWC event. It’s unclear when the new devices are going to launch, the company has already confirmed that at least one device is going to be released later this summer at an upcoming Unpacked event.