The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and the Galaxy Watch 4 have completely leaked in the past few weeks, and it was even teased by Samsung just yesterday. The latest leak is provided by Amazon itself. Listings went live on the Amazon website, confirming some of the specifications, features and even going as far as revealing the complete design of the new smartwatches.

Amazon Canada just leaked everything there is to know about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series. First, let’s start with what models are confirmed to be coming (via PhoneArena). The Amazon listings confirm the following devices:

All of the smartwatches are confirmed to come with Samsung’s take on the new Wear OS unified platform. Samsung’s version will be called One UI Watch. All of the devices are also listed as compatible with both Android and iPhones. All of the smartwatches are water resistant, and all of them include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC and GPS.

When it comes to the sensors, all of the new Galaxy Watch 4 smartwatches will include Body Composition Analysis, Advanced Sleep, V02 Max, Blood Oxygen Monitoring and Heart Rate Monitoring.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

The standard Galaxy Watch 4 40mm has a 1.19-inch display and 247mAh battery, while the larger 44m variant comes with a 1.36-inch panel and a 361mAh battery. Both devices will have a touchscreen, the dial will be exclusive to the Classic series, as per the Amazon listing. It’s unclear whether the Watch 4 will have a capacitive dial, like on the Active series.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 42mm has a 1.19-inch display and 247mAh battery, while the larger 46m variant comes with a 1.36-inch panel and a 361mAh battery. Both Classic models will have both a touchscreen and a dial (rotating bezel), according to the Amazon listing.

The new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series is going to be announced at the summer Samsung Unpacked event that is happening on August 11, although there are a number of new Galaxy products reported to be launching alongside them. The Galaxy Watch 4 40mm is reportedly going to cost $309.85 CAD ($250 USD), while the larger 44mm model will start at $346.82 CAD ($280 USD). As for the Classic series, the 42mm starts at 427.73 CAD ($343 USD), and the larger 46mm at $463.88 CAD ($372 USD). All four watches are listed to be available from August 27, and the Amazon listing lets you pre-order it from today, although it may get taken down.