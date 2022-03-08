The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, ASUS ROG Strix portable gaming monitor and more are on sale

We keep receiving amazing deals over at Amazon.com, where you can currently purchase a new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 starting at $220 on its smaller 40mm model that comes with GPS-only support. This model is receiving a $30 discount that translates to 12 percent savings for those interested in buying one. However, savings get even better when you opt for the LTE model that is now receiving a 17 percent discount that will help you score almost $51 savings.

Still, if you’re looking for the larger 44mm model, you can get one for $250 since it’s receiving the same $30 savings as its smaller-sized option. And if you want LTE support, you will find yourself paying $290 as this option is getting a 12 percent discount that will get you $40 savings.

Savings are also available on the Jabra Elite 7 Pro in-ear Bluetooth Earbuds that are currently available for $180 after scoring a $20 discount. These earbuds feature active noise cancellation, up to 8 hours of battery life when used alone, or get up to 30 hours of music playback with their charging case. And if you’re looking for a more affordable option, you can also consider purchasing the TCL SOCL500TWS Wireless Earbuds that sell for $30. These wireless earbuds usually sell for $70, but you can now get $40 savings when you add the on-page coupon.

The ASUS ROG Strix portable gaming monitor is also on sale, and you can get this product for $329 after receiving a $70 discount. This will get you a new 15.6-inch display with 1080p resolution, 144Hz refresh rates, and more. However, you don’t need to spend that much on a portable monitor, as you can also purchase the Lepow 15.6 portable monitor that sells for $170 after receiving an $80 discount that represents 32 percent savings.

Other deals include the Razer Raiju Mobile Gaming Controller, which now sells for $44.09 after getting a massive 71 percent discount that translates to $105.90 savings. This mobile gaming controller for Android features an ergonomic multi-function button layout, a hair-trigger mode, an adjustable phone mount, and more.