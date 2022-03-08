We are reader supported. External links may earn us a commission.

Deals

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, ASUS ROG Strix portable gaming monitor and more are on sale

By Samuel Martinez March 8, 2022, 4:41 pm
Galaxy Watch 4 Silver and Pink Gold Colors Source: Samsung

We keep receiving amazing deals over at Amazon.com, where you can currently purchase a new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 starting at $220 on its smaller 40mm model that comes with GPS-only support. This model is receiving a $30 discount that translates to 12 percent savings for those interested in buying one. However, savings get even better when you opt for the LTE model that is now receiving a 17 percent discount that will help you score almost $51 savings.

Still, if you’re looking for the larger 44mm model, you can get one for $250 since it’s receiving the same $30 savings as its smaller-sized option. And if you want LTE support, you will find yourself paying $290 as this option is getting a 12 percent discount that will get you $40 savings.

Savings are also available on the Jabra Elite 7 Pro in-ear Bluetooth Earbuds that are currently available for $180 after scoring a $20 discount. These earbuds feature active noise cancellation, up to 8 hours of battery life when used alone, or get up to 30 hours of music playback with their charging case. And if you’re looking for a more affordable option, you can also consider purchasing the TCL SOCL500TWS Wireless Earbuds that sell for $30. These wireless earbuds usually sell for $70, but you can now get $40 savings when you add the on-page coupon.

The ASUS ROG Strix portable gaming monitor is also on sale, and you can get this product for $329 after receiving a $70 discount. This will get you a new 15.6-inch display with 1080p resolution, 144Hz refresh rates, and more. However, you don’t need to spend that much on a portable monitor, as you can also purchase the Lepow 15.6 portable monitor that sells for $170 after receiving an $80 discount that represents 32 percent savings.

Galaxy Watch 4 in Black

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

Jabra Elite 75t product box image

Jabra Elite 7 Pro

ASUS ROG Strix Portable Gaming Monitor

ASUS ROG Strix Portable Gaming Monitor

Other deals include the Razer Raiju Mobile Gaming Controller, which now sells for $44.09 after getting a massive 71 percent discount that translates to $105.90 savings. This mobile gaming controller for Android features an ergonomic multi-function button layout, a hair-trigger mode, an adjustable phone mount, and more.

Read More

 Deals

Every single Apple iPad model is on sale today!

Check out the latest deals available on Apple's iPad models, where you will find the 10.2-inch iPad, the iPad Mini, iPad Air, iPad Pro, and other great tablets on sale

By Samuel Martinez March 8, 2022, 12:33 pm

Search

Latest Articles

 Phones

Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro prices leak ahead of global launch

A new report suggests the upcoming Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro flagship devices might cost premium prices in Europe. Another report also gives us a quick look at the new Xiaomi Watch S1 Active smartwatch.

By Roland Udvarlaki March 4, 2022, 6:45 am