Samsung has been working hard in the past, since we are constantly getting new information about its upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 smartwatches and the upcoming Galaxy Buds 2 and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 foldable duo.

MySmartPrice reports that the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is expected to cost anywhere between €350 and €370 ($410-$440) for the 40mm variant. The 44mm model will launch between €380 and €400 ($425-$480) prices. The Galaxy Watch 4 will be available in Black, Silver, Green and Gold colors.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 42mm model will launch between €470 to €500 ($560-$600), while the 46mm variant will launch between €500 to €530 ($600-$630) in Black, Silver and White colors. There are rumors of a 44mm Classic variant as well, however no price is known at this moment.

Yesterday, we revealed that the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will feature the rotating bezel and two buttons on the right side of the device. The new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series will be one of the first devices to launch with Samsung’s One UI Watch platform that was announced at MWC.

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classis will have a stainless steel or aluminum design, and customers will likely be able to choose from the materials, and pick from all three sizes. The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is rated for 5ATM water resistance and will also be certified for MIL-STD-810G for extra protection.

The new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series are expected to launch sometime soon, later this summer at a Samsung Unpacked event. At the upcoming event, Samsung is also expected to reveal the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 foldable flagship devices. The event will likely take place in August, so we still have some time to go.