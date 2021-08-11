At its Galaxy Unpacked event on August 11, Samsung announced the Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. These smartwatches pack new sensors, a powerful SoC, a new operating system made in collaboration with Google, plus a lot more in their redesigned chassis. Here is our compilation of all the information Samsung unveiled to help you find out everything you need to know.

But before we dive in deeper, moving forward, the Galaxy Watch Active Series will be known as the Galaxy Watch, and the more traditional-looking device will use the Classic moniker. The Galaxy Watch 4 will start at $249.99 for its 40mm Bluetooth-only variant, whereas the Watch 4 Classic will retail for $349.99 for its 42mm Bluetooth-only variant. These devices will be available starting August 27th.

Design

Delving more into their design, when compared to previous generations, both Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic feature slimmer bodies made possible due to the compact sensors that Samsung has utilized. For materials, the former uses an aluminum case, whereas the latter features stainless steel.

Both smartwatches are available in two sizes, 40mm and 44mm on Watch 4, and 42mm and 46mm for Watch 4 Classic. For color options, consumers can pick up the cheaper model in four colors, while Black and Silver are common to both sizes, the 40mm case will come in Pink Gold, and the 44mm will have an exclusive Green. The Watch 4 Classic has only two finishes, Black and Silver. Samsung is also introducing a variety of new functional watch faces, shipping 40 of these at launch, and straps to allow you to customize your smartwatch to match your outfit.

To charge the device, Samsung includes a base in the box. Its functionality remains similar to previous generations.

What health-based functionality does the Galaxy Watch 4 pack?

Since the Galaxy Watch Active came out, Samsung has been heavily leaning into increasing the fitness capabilities of its wearables. The Watch 4 Series takes this a step further with an all-new BioActive Sensor, which uses a single unit to measure three metrics, optical heart rate with a PPG Sensor, electrical heart rate with the help of ECG, and a bioelectrical impedance.

The smartwatches now also measure your body composition to give you a deeper understanding of your fitness levels. Meaning, factors like skeletal muscle, fat mass, BMI, body water levels, basal metabolic rates will be present for users trying to monitor their physical health condition. The recording begins by placing two of your fingers on Watch 4 for 15 seconds. Samsung claims the sensors on the device will then capture 2400 data points to give you results with up to 98 percent accuracy.

The device also carries forward support for VO2 Max and other cardiovascular metrics from previous generations. You will now also be able to view these metrics during a workout on a supported display, for example, TVs from Samsung can display heart rate and calories burnt on the screen.

For those who wear their smartwatch to sleep, Samsung is adding an Advanced Sleep Management system that can detect snoring and performs continuous Blood Oxygen measuring; i.e., it records data once a minute, compared to the once every 30 minutes performed by other watches.

Performance and Software

Finally, let’s focus on the performance these watches promise. Samsung is packing in a 5nm SoC to handle all the processing happening on Galaxy Watch 4. It claims the battery can last up to 40 hours on a single charge. Apart from these, expecting a smooth UI experience will not be a far-fetched ask because Samsung has delivered on this with previous generations.

But what should grab your attention is the software running on these models. WearOS powered by Samsung with OneUI Watch laid on top is the result of a previously reported collaboration between the Korean OEM and Google. The new platform brings a method for users to access popular Samsung Apps, Google Services, and many other third-party applications on the refined hardware of the Galaxy Watch 4 Series.

And in Samsung fashion, additions like automatic app installs, new widgets, new gestures to answer calls, and many more will be present on this wearable.

The Auto-Switch features introduced with Galaxy Buds Pro will also be compatible with the new wearable. Meaning switching from one device to another will be a breeze, and it is all the more worthwhile since the watch has 16GB of storage capacity and the ability to work almost independently when you buy the LTE version.

These are the latest additions to Samsung’s smartwatch line-up and the first of its joint endeavor with Google. What are your thoughts about these products, and do you think Android users finally have an option that can hold up to the Apple Watch? Let us know with your comments below.

