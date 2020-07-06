Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 leaks and rumors are coming in every other day showcasing its round dial and two physical buttons on the side. Ahead of the official unveiling, the support page of the product has gone live. The products that seem to be India-bound bear the model numbers SM-R845F and SM-R850.

The former is a 45mm LTE variant while the latter is the 41mm Wi-Fi only variant of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3. Recently, tipster Evan Blass shared renders of the Galaxy Watch 3. Notably, one of the leaked render showcases “Wed 22” day and date on the watch face. Hence, it is expected to be announced as early as July 22.

It could come equipped with stainless steel or titanium chassis. The device is rumored to feature a 1.4-inch Super AMOLED display and run Tizen OS 5.5 software. It could come with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. Further, it is likely to pack an electrocardiogram sensor and sleep tracking sensors.