Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (Image: WinFuture)
We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

Samsung is failing miserably at controlling the leaks exposing its upcoming devices that will debut on August 5, with one of them being the Galaxy Watch 3 smartwatch. After appearing in leaked images and a hands-on video, alleged hi-res official renders of the upcoming Samsung smartwatch have surfaced online, and its retail package has leaked as well.

Display1.2 inches (41mm), 1.4-inch (45mm)
SuperAMOLED
360 x 360 pixels
Gorilla Glass DX
SoftwareTizen OS 5.5
ProcessorExynos 9110
Storage8 GB
RAM 1GB
ConnectivityWiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS
Build DetailsMIL-STD-810G, 5 ATM, IP68
Battery247mAh (41mm)
340 mAh (45mm)

We get to see the Galaxy Watch 3’s 41mm variant in Titanium Silver and Bronze colors, while the 45mm model is depicted in Titanium Black and Titanium Silver shades. The former will pack a 1.2-inch display, while the latter will offer a 1.4-inch panel, both with a 360 x 360 pixel resolution. At the heart is the Exynos 9910 chip and there will be optional LTE models as well.

Additionally, a tipster has also leaked a live image of the Galaxy Watch 3’s retail package. The retail bundle is non-flashy and it appears that you will only get the basic necessities inside the package that includes the smartwatch itself, the charging cradle and some paperwork.

You May Also Like
Amazfit Bip S Lite
Amazfit Bip S Lite launched in India for Rs 3,799
It will go on sale tomorrow, July 29 through Flipkart and in.amazfit.com for Rs 3,799.
Pocketnow Daily: Apple Glass: Your PRIVATE iPhone Screen? (video)
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the new privacy feature that the Apple Glass may give future iPhone models, Arm-based MacBooks and more
Privacy Screen could allow only an Apple Glass user to view content on an iPhone’s display
The iPhone or iPad you’re interacting with using the ‘Privacy Screen’ feature via your Apple Glass will appear like a blank slate to others.