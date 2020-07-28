Samsung is failing miserably at controlling the leaks exposing its upcoming devices that will debut on August 5, with one of them being the Galaxy Watch 3 smartwatch. After appearing in leaked images and a hands-on video, alleged hi-res official renders of the upcoming Samsung smartwatch have surfaced online, and its retail package has leaked as well.

Display 1.2 inches (41mm), 1.4-inch (45mm)

SuperAMOLED

360 x 360 pixels

Gorilla Glass DX Software Tizen OS 5.5 Processor Exynos 9110 Storage 8 GB RAM 1GB Connectivity WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS Build Details MIL-STD-810G, 5 ATM, IP68 Battery 247mAh (41mm)

340 mAh (45mm)

We get to see the Galaxy Watch 3’s 41mm variant in Titanium Silver and Bronze colors, while the 45mm model is depicted in Titanium Black and Titanium Silver shades. The former will pack a 1.2-inch display, while the latter will offer a 1.4-inch panel, both with a 360 x 360 pixel resolution. At the heart is the Exynos 9910 chip and there will be optional LTE models as well.

Additionally, a tipster has also leaked a live image of the Galaxy Watch 3’s retail package. The retail bundle is non-flashy and it appears that you will only get the basic necessities inside the package that includes the smartwatch itself, the charging cradle and some paperwork.