We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 will debut at the Galaxy Unpacked event on August 5, but we’ve already seen the device in flesh via leaked renders. Now, the upcoming Samsung smartwatch has appeared in a hands-on video (courtesy of TechTalkTV), which shows both variants of the device and some of the features as well.

The bezels on the Galaxy Watch 3 are considerably slimmer than the first-gen smartwatch launched a few years ago and the UI also seems more polished. Just as previous leaks had indicated, the smartwatch appears in 41mm and 45mm variants – packing a 1.2-inch and 1.4-inch AMOLED display respectively. The display is protected by a layer of Gorilla Glass DX.

The device comes with an IP68-rated build and 5ATM water resistance as well. Talking about sensors, the Galaxy Watch 3 will come equipped with a blood pressure monitoring sensor, heart rate sensor, as well as an ECG sensor. As for the hardware, the upcoming smartwatch will pack 1GB of RAM and 8GB of onboard storage, while Tizen OS will reportedly handle things on the software side.

