Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 was launched alongside the Galaxy Note 20 series last year. The smartwatch brought a slew of new features including ECG tracking but the feature wasn’t available in a lot of countries until today. The company has announced that it is expanding Galaxy Watch 3’s ECG tracking feature to the UK and Europe, along with Chile, Indonesia and the UAE for 31 new countries in total. Up until now, the feature was only approved in South Korea and the US.

Samsung has announced that the Galaxy Watch 3’s ECG tracking function has been approved in the EU and other countries. It will make the Samsung Health Monitor app available to more consumers. The app can be used on Galaxy Watch 3 and Watch Active 2 devices to monitor the users’ blood pressure and ECG. For the unaware, using the ECG feature, you can tell if your heart rhythm is normal (sinus) or beats irregularly (AFib). As for the former, the blood pressure sensor can tell you if your tension is too high, which could cause health issues.

To use the ECG Monitor app, simply take a seat, open up the new Samsung Health Monitor app, and ensure your watch is snug on your wrist. Rest your arm on a flat surface, place your fingertip on the top button, and your watch will record an ECG and classify it as either Sinus Rhythm, or AFib. Once the reading is complete, users can record relevant symptoms like fatigue or dizziness, and send a PDF report of their ECG recording with their healthcare provider using the Samsung Health Monitor app on a compatible Galaxy smartphone.

To help improve your sleep so you can recover better, Galaxy Watch3 also comes with advanced sleep tracking features. These measure breathing, vitals, and REM cycles throughout the night, then use an algorithm to score your rest for the evening. There is also Post-workout VO 2 max reports that allows users to effortlessly track their cardio fitness progress, measuring the amount of oxygen your body can utilize when running outside.

Source