Samsung Galaxy Watch 3

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 has been buzzing the rumor mill lately. The renders are coming in every other day showcasing its round dial and two physical buttons on the side. The latest leak claims that the device could be launched within the next four weeks.

Recently, tipster Evan Blass shared renders of the Galaxy Watch 3. Notably, one of the leaked render showcases “Wed 22” day and date on the watch face. The latest rumor is based on this. If it is to be believed then the Galaxy Watch 3 will be launched on July 22. Previously, it was tipped to be announced alongside the Galaxy Note 20 series in early August.

Galaxy Watch 3

It could come equipped with stainless steel or titanium chassis. The device is rumored to feature a 1.4-inch Super AMOLED display and run Tizen OS 5.5 software. It could come with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. Further, it is likely to pack an electrocardiogram sensor and sleep tracking sensors. 

