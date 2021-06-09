We keep on bringing you some great gift ideas ahead of Father’s Day. The latest one comes with a vast selection of smartwatches and regular watches from Samsung, Apple, and more. First up, we head over to Amazon.com where we find the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Titanium on its 45mm, GPS-only variant getting a $200 discount, meaning you can grab one for $400. Now, you can also score the regular variants for as low as $250 and still score $150 savings, which is a really good deal if you get the 41mm variant, while the larger 45mm version will be a great gift for $280.

Now, you can also go to Samsung.com and find the same Titanium model selling for $300 after a $300 discount, but you will have to trade in an eligible device to get this discount. And, if you go for the regular version, you can get one starting at $180, which translates to $250 savings. However, you can get a new Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 for as low as $60 after a $220 discount with an eligible trade-in which is still a good option to consider.

    Samsung Galaxy Watch 3

    Galaxy Watch Active2

 

Now, the Apple Watch Series 6 is constantly on sale, and you can grab one for $329 when you go for the 40mm GPS only variant in RED after a $70 discount. However, we suggest you also take a look at the Apple Watch Series 6 with LTE support on its Blue Aluminum Case with Deep Navy Sport Band version that’s now $100 off, meaning you can grab one for $399. Or grab the larger 45mm variant with LTE support with $70 savings that now sells for $259. The Apple Watch SE is also on sale if you gran the 44mm variant with LTE support, which can be yours for $329 with $30 savings.

    Apple Watch Series 6 40mm LTE

    Apple Watch Series 6 45mm LTE

    Apple Watch SE 44mm LTE

And if you’re dad is an old-timer who prefers regular watches, you can also give him a great surprise with a Bulova or Citizen watch. For example, you can get the Bulova Men’s Classic Surveyor 96C133 with a black leather strap for $187.50 after receiving a 50 percent discount. The Bulova Men’s Classic Regatta Slim Automatic Strap 96A234 is also getting the same 50 percent discount so that you can grab one for $296. Or get the Bulova Men’s Precisionist Strap Watch 98B267 for $296.25 with $53.75 savings.

If you want a Citizen Eco-Drive World Chronograph A-T Men’s Watch, you can grab one for $343.61 after a 47 percent discount, which translates to $306 savings, or get the more affordable Citizen Men’s Eco-Drive Watch in Stainless Steel for $86.25 after receiving a $15 discount. However, Citizen watches will only be on sale until midnight, so hurry up.

    Bulova Men’s Classic Surveyor 96C133

    Bulova Men’s Precisionist Strap Watch 98B267

    Citizen Eco-Drive World Chronograph A-T Men’s Watch




