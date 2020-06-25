Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is buzzing in the rumor mill. We saw the schematics recently and then, specifications leaked as well. Now, the device has been leaked in a new high resolution render. It gives us a complete look at the design of the watch. It is seen with a round dial and two physical buttons on the side.

The latest development comes from tipster Evan Blass, who took to Patreon to reveal the full image. The image was later posted by Sammobile. It shows a 45mm circular dial in a stainless steel casing. The Galaxy Watch 3 appears to don a 22mm black leather band. The watch face has an analog design that shows the battery life, steps, and weather forecast.

The upcoming device is rumored to feature a 1.4-inch Super AMOLED display and Tizen OS 5.5 software. It is tipped to come with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. It is likely to pack an electrocardiogram sensor and sleep tracking sensors. The device could be launched alongside the Galaxy Note20 series in August.