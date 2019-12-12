Samsung Galaxy Fold review
The 5G version of the Samsung Galaxy Fold just sold out in China. This model is better known as the Samsung Galaxy W20 5G. It went on sale via Samsung’s online store, and in spite of its $2,850 price tag, it was gone in a few minutes.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G or the W20 5G went on sale earlier today and it completely sold out. We know that they will soon restock and that they may be ready for a second release on December 20th. This device has the same design and features as the original Fold, but now we also get rumors that mention the next Galaxy Fold 2. It seems that the new version will include a UTG display. UTG stands for “Ultra-Thin Glass,” and it would fix some of the problems that came with the first Fold. We could get a new device with improved durability, it would also be more resistant to scratches, and it would get rid of the protective layer that comes with the current device. Yes, it’s more expensive than regular screens, but its price may compete with the one that comes with the Motorola Razr.

