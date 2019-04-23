Remember the huge, 18.4-inch Samsung Galaxy View tablet from 2015? It looks like Samsung has been hard at work on a successor, as the images above and below, courtesy of SamMobile, testify. The report suggests that the Galaxy-maker has redesigned the hinge to become “more ergonomic”, in order to make typing and overall usage easier and more convenient.

The report notes that this particular model we’re seeing here is headed to AT&T in the United States, as indicated by the logo on the back of the device. It is not known whether other, cellular-enabled, but unlocked versions will be released in other markets, but Wi-Fi only variants most likely will.

The other main difference between the Galaxy View 2 and its predecessor is the more compact form factor. The Galaxy View 2 shrinks the display size “down” to 17.5-inches, which is supported by the kickstand with a 30-degree angle on its hinges.

Wearing the model number SM-T927A, the Galaxy View 2 is expected to feature a Samsung Exynos 7885 CPU and run on 3GB of RAM. Whether an official launch is around the corner, or we have to wait a little bit more, is yet unknown, but we’ll leave you with the renders until then.