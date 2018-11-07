New Samsung Galaxy UX teased, iPhone reports change | Pocketnow Daily

Ting: Mobile That Makes Sense

On Pocketnow Daily, we get a new teaser from Samsung saying that it will showcase a new smartphone UX at its Developer Conference. Apple has decided that it will no longer giving out unit sales numbers for iPhones and Macs. We get new leaks that around the Nokia 9’s five PureView cameras in all of their glory. The Google Pixel Slate is now available for pre-orders and will be available for sale this November 22nd. We end today’s show with pre-Black Friday deals for iPads at Costco.



