Previous rumors and leaks suggested that Samsung could hold its next product launch event in late July; it turns out it was true. Samsung officially confirmed that it’d hold its next Galaxy Unpacked event in late July, and in a new twist, the company confirmed that for the first time, it’d be held in its home country, Seoul, South Korea.

The next Galaxy Unpacked event is expected to focus heavily on the next-generation foldable smartphones, including the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, and we also expect to see the new Galaxy Tab S9 series, the Galaxy Watch 6 series, and possibly a new set of Galaxy Buds 3 Pro wireless earbuds.

Samsung hasn’t confirmed the exact date and time for the event, but previous rumors suggested a July 26 date. If the previous leaks turn out to be true, the Galaxy Unpacked event could be held on July 26, and the sales could commence as soon as August 11. TM Roh, Samsung’s president and head of mobile experience business, said the following:

“The foldable category embodies Samsung’s philosophy of delivering innovation that pushes boundaries to reshape the future of mobile experiences,” “Hosting Unpacked in Seoul holds great significance both as it is a city that has become an emerging epicenter of innovation and culture as well as the foldable category.” (via TheVerge)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

It’s certain that we’ll see the next-generation Galaxy Z Fold 5 foldable flagship from Samsung announced at the next Galaxy Unpacked event. The device is said to feature a near-identical form factor and design, and it’ll reportedly come with a new hinge mechanism that removes the need for the gap in the middle, and decrease the visibility and feel of the crease.

Aside from the minor hardware improvement, the device is expected to be equipped with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, the same high-quality and responsive displays. On the battery side of things, Samsung isn’t rumored to step up its game, and the phone will reportedly have the same 4,400 mAh battery cell and support the same 25W wired charging speeds alongside fast wireless charging. Camera-wise, the phone has received a mixed set of rumors, but we could see similar sensors that was found in the Galaxy S22 Ultra from last year.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is one of the most popular foldable devices on the market, as it’s widely available and affordable. While the design of the Flip 5 is rumored to be nearly identical to the Flip 4, it’s expected to come with the same, improved, hinge-mechanism that’ll be in the Galaxy Z Fold 5. The fold will be able to shut completely, and the crease is reported to be less visible. Additionally, Samsung is rumored to ditch the 1.9-inch external display and swap it with a much larger 3.4-inch panel.

On the inside, the phone is expected to be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, the same amount of storage and ram configurations, and the camera isn’t rumored for any massive upgrades. The battery is expected to be very similar, alongside the charging speeds.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, S9+ & S9 Ultra

The new Galaxy Tab S9 series are rumored to come with a similar design to the Galaxy Tab S8 series, and we’re also expecting to see three models, the Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9+, and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra models. The new tablets will likely boast slim bezels, with the vanilla version sporting an 11-inch Super AMOLED display, and a 12.4-inch AMOLED screen on the S9+. The S9 Ultra is rumored to arrive with a 14.6-inch panel.

As for the specifications, the tablets are expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. We haven’t seen a lot of leaks, but we’re expecting similar charging speeds, battery capacities, and features across the board. The devices are rumored to be announced alongside the new foldable flagships.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 & Watch 6 Pro

The Galaxy Watch 6 series will include the standard Galaxy Watch 6 with a digital rotating bezel, and the Galaxy Watch 6 Pro with a return of the physical rotating bezel. The higher-end smartwatch could also be branded as the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, and rumors indicated that Samsung could revive its previous branding to promote the return of the old bezel.

On the inside, the smartwatches will reportedly sport a new and more efficient processor, and come with similar displays and slightly larger batteries. We’re expecting a few new features, and there’s a possibility the new smartwatches could come with WearOS 4.0.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro

Source: Pocketnow

We haven’t heard many rumors about the potential release of a new set of wireless earbuds. Still, Samsung often releases its next-generation audio products at the event, and we can’t rule out that we might see the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro wireless earbuds, potentially alongside the new Galaxy Buds 3 earbuds.

Since we haven’t heard anything, we can only speculate. We’d expect new audio drivers, a focus on better noise cancelation and transparency features, a longer-lasting battery, and a similar form factor and design. We could see the earbuds arrive in new colors matching the latest flagship phones.

