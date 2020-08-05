Galaxy UnPacked
Samsung will be launching a host of new products at its Galaxy UnPacked event today. The event will start at 10 AM ET today, August 5. The company is said to be showcasing five new products at the event today, which includes the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Z Fold 2.

Samsung will be hosting the livestream on its website. You are required to register to watch the Galaxy UnPacked livestream. You can register here.

We have already  seen almost everything that’s coming. The latest devices from Samsung such as the Samsung Galaxy Tab 7 and the Galaxy Buds Live have already leaked online. All that is left to be known is the price reveal.

