Here's what to expect from Samsung's August Galaxy Unpacked event

Samsung is expected to hold the next Galaxy Unpacked event in the middle of August. The company is expected to announce the much anticipated Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, and Galaxy Z Flip 4 foldable flagships, alongside the new Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro smartwatches. The latest rumors also claim that we might see the next-generation Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro wireless earbuds. Here’s everything you need to know!

When is the "Unfold Your World" Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event?

According to Evan Blass, also known as @evleaks on Twitter, the new Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will be held on August 10, 2022. The event will be called “Unfold Your World”, the same name used last year, when the company introduced the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 flagships.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will overgo some minimal changes on the outside, and it will be largely identical to last year’s Galaxy Z Fold 3. The aspect ratio will change on both the internal and external displays, and it will be slightly wider, and less tall. The new aspect ratio will make using the device easier, as the phone will not be as narrow as its predecessor.

The phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip, and it will likely pack 12GB of RAM, and 256/512GB of internal storage. IPX8 water resistance will likely remain in place, and the hinge mechanism will receive a new design, resulting in a less noticeable and less visible crease going across the middle.

We heard rumors that the device would have a dedicated slot for the S Pen, but that later turned out not true. The phone will still support the S Pen but will likely be bundled with a case to store it in. It’s not an ideal solution, but we’re glad to see the support continue onto this year’s model.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 will be nearly identical to last year’s Galaxy Z Flip 3. It will have the same design, and reportedly very similar dimensions. The phone will allegedly have the same improved hinge mechanism as the Fold 4, making the crease less noticeable.

The phone will also be powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip, and we expect to see at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage. The device will also reportedly keep the IPX8 water resistance certificate and will have a slightly larger external display.

The new foldable could cost slightly less, given that Samsung is expected to take less profit on the upcoming Galaxy Z series of flagships to make them more appealing to a wider audience and affordable. It’s unclear how much it will cost, but rumors claim it could launch for around the same price as the Flip 3, at $999, or even less.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro

The new Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro smartwatches will be available in several different sizes and color options. The new models will reportedly cost more than the Galaxy Watch 4 series that launched last year, but only by a small amount.

The Galaxy Watch 5 will be available in two sizes, 40mm and 44mm, while the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will only be available in 45mm. Both devices will come with Bluetooth and Cellular connectivity models, and the LTE version will set you back an additional €50.

Regarding the design, the rotating bezel will be gone, and it doesn’t appear that it’ll be replaced with a capacitive one either, so we’ll have to wait to find out more. The watch will also feature an improved 3-in-1 BioActive sensor, but the infrared thermometer and body temperature sensors aren’t ready for prime time this year.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro wireless earbuds leaked over a week ago on 3D renders (via 91Mobiles). The images reveal that it will have a near identical design to the original Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds. It’s expected to be available in White, Graphite, and so-called “Bora Purple” colors, the same as the newly rumored color for the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Specification-wise, we don’t have any information, but rumors claim it’ll have a slightly larger battery capacity and likely better audio.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3

We haven’t heard anything about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 wireless earbuds, but if the past is any indication, we expect an upgraded model to be revealed at the event. If the Buds 3 are coming, we expect better audio drivers, faster charging, and other minor improvements to the hardware and overall experience.