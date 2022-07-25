Samsung products will get more expensive and you will not care

Samsung announced that it’d be holding its upcoming Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event on August 10, where it’s expected to introduce the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Watch 5 series, and the new Galaxy Buds Pro 2 wireless earbuds. While we have most information about the upcoming products, we didn't have any leaks on the pricing up until now.

We shared a report earlier, claiming that Samsung could reduce its profit margin on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 series of foldable devices, to make them more appealing to a larger target audience. The cut in the profits would’ve meant less money for Samsung, but it could have sold more units. Now, it looks like that might not be the case, and the prices might indeed go up after all.

According to a new report from PriceBaba, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will set customers back by €1,080 for the one with 128GB of storage. The 256GB model will reportedly cost €1,160, while the 512GB model should retail for €1,280. For comparison, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 launched for €1,049, and given the current events, inflation, and the post-pandemic world; we’re not too surprised by the slightly higher price tag.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will reportedly (via Gizpaw) come with 256/512GB model variants, starting at €1,864 and €1,982, respectively. That’s a €64 and €82 increase compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 announced last year.

The Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro smartwatches will be available in multiple sizes and models. The standard Galaxy Watch 5 40mm Bluetooth version will reportedly (via DealNTech) start at €259, while the 44mm model will retail for €286. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will reportedly go for €420 for the Bluetooth-only model, which is slightly higher than last year.

Last but not least, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro wireless earbuds will reportedly start at €226. The first generation Galaxy Buds Pro wireless earbuds cost €230 back in January when they were first introduced, and it’s possible that the price will remain the same this year, although it’s too early to tell.

Samsung products to get more expensive, but chances are, you’ll still upgrade

Nobody likes price hikes, but let’s face it, fans will still be fans, and they’ll happily shell out more for marginal improvements. This year’s Galaxy Z series might be a tough sell to many people, but we can already see a massive online queue wanting to upgrade. While this year’s changes will be rather small, there will be significant improvements to the durability and design of the new Z series of devices, and we can see fans shelling out a lot of money to get a better device.

If you fall into the latter category, we won’t judge; after all, people like myself who bought into the Samsung upgrade program also signed up for a reason: to experience the latest and the greatest whenever available. Those stuck on carrier deals will be able to look into upgrading early, although they’ll likely have to pay an extra fee to do so, yet many will consider it as an alternative method. People will also trade-in their existing devices and pay up a few hundred dollars to upgrade to some of these new smartphones and smartwatches.

We expect Samsung and all major carriers to offer some exclusive and appealing bundles, discounts and trade-in deals to make the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 devices more affordable. If the past is anything to go by, we’ll expect a case, a fast charger, and possibly an S Pen included with all Galaxy Z Fold 4, while we would be happy to see a case and a fast charger with all Z Flip 4 smartphones.

What are your thoughts about the new prices for the upcoming Samsung devices? Will you consider upgrading your smartphone, smartwatch, or wireless earbuds? Let us know in the comments down below!