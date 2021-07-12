We have been receiving a considerable amount of Samsung leaks and rumors over the past few weeks, but none of those compare to the latest info provided by Evan Blass. He has recently posted animations of every single device that may be announced during the next Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event. This means we get to see what could be the probable final appearance of the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, the Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Buds 2, and the Galaxy Watch 4 in every possible angle, plus a couple of key specs.

We are still waiting for an official date for Samsung’s next Unpacked event, but it seems that we don’t need to wait for the event to see everything that Samsung has prepared for us. Evan Blass has recently posted 360-degree animations for everything we may get next month. Indeed, we had already seen tons of leaks of Samsung’s upcoming devices, but these are amazing. We get to see three new Galaxy devices, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, the Galaxy Z Flip 3, and the Galaxy S21 FE, even though this last one is not expected to arrive in the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked.

We also get to see the new variants of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 that could have a Classic design featuring two physical buttons and a rotating bezel and a Galaxy Watch Active 4 that could have a more sports-focused design. And the best part is that both models are expected to run a new One UI version of the Wear OS platform that’s being developed in collaboration between Samsung and Google. And we also get to see the new Samsung Galaxy Buds Buds 2 that are also expected to arrive in the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event. Remember that this device may take place on August 11, so this means that we have to wait a bit longer to confirm every single leak and rumor we’ve received so far.

Source Twitter

Via 9to5Google