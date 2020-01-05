Samsung has decided to hijack some of the early CES 2020 headlines by announcing the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event. It will happen on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. PT. in San Francisco.

Earlier rumors suggested a pre-MWC announcement, and, while there were a tad off, they were still within decent range.

There are also rumors that the next device line-up won’t be called Galaxy S11, but Galaxy S20. Such a move, considering the year 2020, would make sense, but Samsung has long been rumored to revamp its device naming condition. But, on the other hand, the Galaxy S11 could make an appearance on February 11, so the jury is still out, if you know what we mean.

As for the devices themselves, and the number of phones we’ll see, there are plenty or reports out there suggesting something along the lines of the 2019 phones, but with added specs and features.

A second foldable device is also expected to make an appearance. The invite itself is concealing two boxes, but it is not revealing much, leaving us guessing.

Source: Samsung