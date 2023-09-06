We have great news for those interested in purchasing a new Android tablet, as you can currently buy a new Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 for just $800 thanks to a 13 percent discount that will get you $120 in instant savings. This device is part of Samsung’s best and latest tablet lineup, and it usually starts at $800 for its 128GB storage space, but you can currently get yours with twice the storage space for the same price.

Amazon’s latest offers will get you a new Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 with 256GB storage space for just $800 after receiving a 13 percent discount. This will get you a new tablet with an 11-inch AMOLED display and Wi-Fi only support. It is a powerful tablet thanks to the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, and it is perfect for any activity as it features an IP68 rating, Dolby Audio, long-lasting battery life, and stylus support.

You can also score interesting savings on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus, which comes with a larger 12.4-inch display, 512GB internal storage space, and the same internals you get with the base model. This version normally sells for $1,120, but you can currently pick one up for $1,000.

You may also want to check out the latest deal applied to the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, as it now sells for $270 after receiving a very compelling 37 percent discount. This model arrives with a smaller 10.4-inch display, 128GB storage space, AKG dual speakers, and other great features that also make it a nice option if you’re looking to get a new Android tablet on a budget.