Samsung Galaxy Tab S series is the closest thing we have to iPad in the Android world. With stunning displays, long battery life, reliable performance, and support for the S-Pen, the Galaxy Tab S series offers some serious competition to Apple's counterpart. Plus, thanks to Samsung DeX, some even call the Galaxy Tab better than the iPad since it 'truly' allows you to turn the tablet into a full-fledged computing device.

We were seriously impressed with the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra last year, and rumors are now circulating about the release of its successor, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series. In this article, we'll take a look at everything we know about the Galaxy Tab S9 series and what we're expecting from the next generation of Samsung tablets.

Note: This article will be regularly updated as more information about the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series becomes available.

According to reports, Samsung is planning to launch three models as part of the upcoming Galaxy Tab S9 series, namely the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+, and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. This lineup goes along the lines of the recently launched Galaxy S23 smartphone series and previous Galaxy Tab S8 series. Dutch publication GalaxyClub has also leaked model numbers for the series:

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9: SM-X710 (Wi-Fi), SM-X716B (5G Global), SM-X718U (5G US)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+: SM-X810 (Wi-Fi), SM-X816B (5G Global), SM-X818U (5G US)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra: SM-X910 (Wi-Fi), SM-X916B (5G Global), SM-X918U (5G US)

Samsung launched the Galaxy Tab S8 series alongside the Galaxy S22 smartphone series launch last year. However, we didn't see Samsung announce any new tablets when it introduced the S23 earlier this year. According to reports, Samsung is preparing to release the Galaxy Tab S9 series in the latter half of 2023. We expect the company to unveil the Tab S9 series alongside the much-awaited Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 later this year.

As for the price, there have been no leaks about the pricing for the Galaxy Tab S9 series yet. However, we expect the Tab S9 series to cost similarly as the previous Galaxy Tab S8 lineup. That means the regular Tab S9 model should cost around $699, the Tab S9 Plus could begin at $899, while the top-of-the-line Tab S9 Ultra would likely be the most costly model, priced at $1,099 or more.

Design

Moving onto the design, a leak recently showed off the design of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ model. The CAD renders shared by reliable leaker by OnLeaks (via WolfofTablet) show that the Tab S9+ will come with a similar design as the Galaxy Tab S8+. This means the tablet will boast slim bezels on the front and a premium-feeling matte aluminum chassis.

There are, however, slight variations in the camera design, with the company opting for individual camera sensors popping out of the back, following a similar theme as the S23 series, instead of a large big bump. As for the rest of the things, the tablet will still have a magnetic silo for the S Pen stylus on the back and a USB-C port on the bottom, and quad-speaker grills.

It is worth noting that only the renders of the Tab S9+ model have been leaked so far, and it remains unclear if the other variants will also have a similar appearance. We expect the regular Tab S9 to feature a design akin to that of the Tab S9+ but in a smaller form factor. Conversely, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra could again include a notched display.

Display

Samsung's regular Tab S9 model is expected to have an upgraded display this year, as per reports. According to reliable display analyst Ross Young, the Galaxy Tab S9 will come equipped with an 11-inch Super AMOLED panel, a departure from the LCD displays used in the regular variants of the Galaxy Tab S8 and Tab S7 models.

As per other reports, Samsung is expected to retain the 12.4-inch AMOLED display (with a resolution of 1,752 x 2,800 pixels) from the Tab S8+ for the Tab S9+ model (via OnLeaks). On the other hand, the Tab S9 Ultra might feature the same massive 14.6-inch display with a resolution of 1960 x 1,848, as per a leak from Ice Universe.

Specs

Going against Apple's iPad lineup means powerful processor is a must-have, and Samsung is making sure the Tab S9 delivers on this front. According to the reports, the whole of the Galaxy Tab S9 lineup will be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. This chipset has already proven to be highly capable, as seen on the Galaxy S23 lineup, and should easily handle every task you throw at it.

Prominent leaker Ice universe also leaked other specs of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. Here's a quick run-down of the rumored specs of the Tab S9 series:

Spec Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Dimensions N/A 285.4 x 185.4 x 5.6mm 208.6 x 326.4 x 5.5mm Weight N/A N/A 737 grams Display 11-inch, AMOLED 12.4-inch, AMOLED, 1,752 x 2,800 14.6-inch, AMOLED, 2,960 x 1,848 Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 IP Rating IP67 IP67 IP68 Battery & charging 8,500mAh N/A 11,200mAh, 45W charging OS Android 13, One UI 5.1 Android 13, One UI 5.1 Android 13, One UI 5.1

This is all what we know about the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series so far. As we draw closer to the release date, more details are expected to surface. But what do we want to see in the next-generation of Samsung tablets? Let's take a look.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series: What we want to see

Enhanced Samsung DeX : Samsung DeX already allows you to convert your Galaxy Tab into a full-fledged computing device. However, the DeX mode still feels somewhat limited compared to a traditional laptop operating system such as Windows or even Chrome OS. We want a more responsive DeX mode this time around. We would like to see Samsung improve the responsiveness and usability of DeX mode on the Galaxy Tab S9, making it feel more like a true laptop replacement.

: Samsung DeX already allows you to convert your Galaxy Tab into a full-fledged computing device. However, the DeX mode still feels somewhat limited compared to a traditional laptop operating system such as Windows or even Chrome OS. We want a more responsive DeX mode this time around. We would like to see Samsung improve the responsiveness and usability of DeX mode on the Galaxy Tab S9, making it feel more like a true laptop replacement. Keyboard cover included in the box : Samsung is already better than Apple as it includes the S Pen in the box with the Galaxy Tab S8. However, if the company wants to upsell its tablets, it should consider bundling the keyboard cover as well. This accessory will enhance the device's versatility and productivity and, together with the included S Pen, the keyboard cover would make the tablet a more appealing option for professionals who need a portable device on-the-go.

: Samsung is already better than Apple as it includes the S Pen in the box with the Galaxy Tab S8. However, if the company wants to upsell its tablets, it should consider bundling the keyboard cover as well. This accessory will enhance the device's versatility and productivity and, together with the included S Pen, the keyboard cover would make the tablet a more appealing option for professionals who need a portable device on-the-go. Affordable pricing: If Samsung wants to stay competitive in the tablet market, it should consider pricing the Galaxy Tab S9 more affordably. This would make the device more accessible to a wider audience and would make it a more attractive option for those looking for a high-end tablet without breaking the bank.

