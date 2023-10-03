Samsung has introduced not only the Galaxy S23 FE but also two more additions to its Fan Edition lineup: the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Buds FE. These Fan Edition devices are designed to offer the premium experience of Samsung's flagship Galaxy products at a more budget-friendly price. Here's everything you need to know about the new Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Buds FE.

Starting with the Tab S9 FE series, Samsung says the new Galaxy tablets are designed for creators, entrepreneurs, busy students, artists, and gamers, thanks to the immersive displays and powerful performance (compared to the previous FE devices) they offer. The baseline Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE comes with a 10.9-inch LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, while the Tab S9 FE+ features a slightly larger 12.4-inch LCD display with the same maximum refresh rate. Both tablets support the S Pen stylus for enhanced input.

These devices are environmentally friendly, constructed from recycled aluminum, and offer IP68 dust and water resistance. Powering these devices is the Exynos 1380 chipset, the same chipset that powers the Samsung Galaxy A54 smartphone. While it's not the most powerful chipset out there, this processor (based on the 5nm node process) carries four Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 2.4 GHz and four Cortex-A55 cores at 2 GHz. Both tablets are available in two configurations: 6GB of RAM with 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM with 256GB of storage.

In terms of cameras, both the Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+ sport a 12MP ultra-wide front-facing camera. The Tab S9 FE has a single 8MP camera on the back, while the FE+ features a dual 8MP camera setup. Battery-wise, the Tab S9 FE packs an 8,000 mAh battery, while the FE+ boasts a larger 10,090 mAh cell. Samsung promises a full day of use on a single charge for both models and support for fast charging.

As a recap, here are the detailed specifications of the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and the Tab S9 FE+:

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE: Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Brand Samsung Storage 128GB, 256GB CPU Samsung Exynos 1380 Memory 6GB, 8GB Operating System OneUI based on Android 13 Ports USB-C Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3 Colors Mint, Silver, Gray, and Lavender Expandable Storage Yes, up to 1TB Weight 1.15lb (Wi-Fi), 1.16lb (5G) (522g - 526g) Front Camera 12 MP ultra-wide Rear Camera 8 MP Dimensions 254.25 x 165.86 x 6.6mm Display 10.9-inch, LCD, 90Hz Stylus Input Supported (S Pen)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ Brand Samsung Storage 128GB, 256GB CPU Samsung Exynos 1380 Memory 8GB (for 128GB variant), 12GB (for 256GB variant) Operating System OneUI based on Android 13 Ports USB-C Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3 Colors Mint, Silver, Gray, and Lavender Expandable Storage Yes, up to 1TB Weight 1.38lb (Wi-Fi) (626g) Front Camera 12 MP Ultra-Wide Rear Camera 8 MP + 8MP Ultra-Wide Dimensions 284.99 x 185.42 x 6.6mm Display 12.4-inch, LCD, 90Hz Stylus Input Supported (S Pen)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE: Price and Availability

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE series can be ordered starting from October 10, 2023, through Samsung's official website, online stores, carriers, and retail outlets. The pricing for the Tab S9 FE series starts at $449 and comes in four attractive colors: Mint, Silver, Gray, and Lavender. It's worth noting that Samsung includes the S Pen right in the box of the Tab S9 FE, just like the premium Tab S9 series.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Galaxy Tab S9 FE is the latest affordable tablet offering from Samsung. It features a big 10.9-inch 90Hz display along with an IP68 durable body. With an 8,000 mAh battery, it's designed for all-day use, and is complemented by 12MP front and 8MP rear cameras. See at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is the more premium of the two Tab S9 FE tablets. It features a bigger 12.4-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It's powered by Samsung's OneUI, running on top of Android 13, and comes with an S Pen in the box. It features a dual-8MP camera setup on the back and a 12MP ultra-wide selfie shooter. See at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE: All you need to know

Samsung has also expanded the Fan Edition lineup to the earbuds this time and has announced the first-ever Samsung Galaxy Buds FE wireless earphones. Samsung says the Buds FE keeps the "industry-leading sound experience" and features from the premium Buds2 earbuds, all while offering them at a more affordable price.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds FE comes equipped with Active Noise Cancelation powered by a three-microphone system. They also carry an IPX2 rating, making them suitable for workouts at the gym or wearing them in the rain without worry. In terms of battery life, Samsung claims that the Buds FE offers the "longest battery life in the Buds series," with over 8 hours of use for the earbuds themselves and a total of 30 hours with the charging case.

You can purchase the Galaxy Buds FE starting October 10 from Samsung.com, major online retailers, and retail stores, all for the affordable price of $99. They come in two color options: Graphite and White.