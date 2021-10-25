Samsung is expected to introduce three new Android tablets alongside its flagship Galaxy S22 series next year, namely, Tab S8, Tab S8+, and Tab S8 Ultra. Well-known leaker and tipster OnLeaks, in collaboration with 91Mobiles, has provided us with the first renders of the upcoming flagship model of the Tab S8 Ultra. According to the images, Samsung could launch Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra with a notch in the display.

The report from 91Mobiles says that the Tab S8 Ultra will ‘indeed’ sport a small notch. The report claims that the notch won’t house any Face ID-like component, but instead, will be a design statement. It’ll just “offer some room for the front camera,” claims the report. OnLeaks says that the report isn’t “100 percent complete” so there’s a chance Samsung might ditch the notch in favor of a punch hole camera, but this is all a speculation at this point.

    The display of the Tab S8 Ultra will be huge. OnLeaks claims that the Tab S8 Ultra will come with a 14.6-inch display, whereas the Tab S8 and S8+ will come with 11-inch and 12.4-inch displays, respectively. The display of the Tab S8 Ultra will be an OLED panel with a 2,960×1,848-pixel resolution. It will reportedly also support the 120Hz refresh rate. Design-wise, the Tab S8 Ultra will be similar to last year’s Tab S7 — with antenna lines, camera array, and the magnetic strip to charge (and hold) the S Pen at the back.

    There’s no word on the launch yet. The report claims Samsung had plans to launch the tablet in the Novemeber-December window. However, with the ongoing chip shortage, we could’ve delayed the launch. Now, we could see Samsung launching the supposed Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra with the notch in the January-February window next year, alongside the flagship S22 series.

    Via: 91Mobiles




