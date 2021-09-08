Samsung seems to be working on an iPad Pro competitor. The Galaxy Tab S8 has been leaked quite a few times and is expected to host high-end specs giving tough competition to Apple’s counterpart. In August, a leak claimed Samsung will opting for Snapdragon 898 for its Galaxy Tab S8 series instead of its own Exynos 2200. Now, a leak has surfaced that claims otherwise.

According to a post on a Korean forum, Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will be powered by Samsung’s own Exynos 2200 processor, as per SamMobile. The leak claims only the ‘Ultra’ model will be powered by Samsung’s custom Silicon, while the standard S8 and the S8 Plus will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 898 chipset.

Exynos 2200 is expected to be Samsung’s next-generation flagship chipset, which will presumably power the Galaxy S22 series tipped to launch next year. It’ll reportedly be manufactured on the 4nm node process, and will feature AMD’s mRDNA GPU.

Other than the speedy chipset, the new Tab S8 series will support 45W fast wired charging. Not only the fast wired charging, but the Tab S8 will also have an 8,000 mAh battery capacity. And the other two models, Tab S8 Plus and Tab S8 Ultra will come with a beefy 10,090 mAh battery and 11,500 mAh battery, respectively.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series is expected to launch alongside the new Samsung Galaxy S22 flagships sometime next year. All of the new devices are expected to run Android 12-based One UI 4.0 out of the box.