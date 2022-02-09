Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series: Technical Specifications

The Galaxy Tab S8 Series features a new processor, an improved S Pen, large displays that act as a great canvas, and a unibody build made with Armor Aluminum. All of these aspects combined make the new tablets pretty great options to consider if you've been on the lookout for an upgrade from older devices like a Tab S5 or Tab S6.

The entire series is currently available for pre-order, although we don't have any confirmation on when deliveries and in-store availability will begin. But to give you an idea of how much you may have to shell out, the standard model, Galaxy Tab S8, starts at $699.99, the Tab S8 Plus goes for $899.99, while the Ultra will sell for $1,099.99.

Galaxy Tab S8 11" Screen Galaxy Tab S8 Plus 12.4" Screen Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 14.6" Screen

And like always, Samsung does have a few pre-order benefits up its sleeve, you can find them in our deals post, which will be up soon. But to give you an idea of what is to come, early buyers of Tab S8 or Tab S8 Plus will be able to receive a Slim Book Cover Keyboard and those getting Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will receive a Backlit Book Cover Keyboard.

Now getting to the meat of this post, below you will find a table that details every specification of the Tab S8 Series. We will keep updating it as more data comes to light.

Technical Specifications: Galaxy Tab S8 Series

Category Galaxy Tab S8 Galaxy Tab S8 Plus Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Dimensions 253.8 x 165.4 x 6.3 mm

499 g 284.9 x 184.9 x 5.6 mm

576 g 326.4 x 208.5 x 5.6 mm

726 g Build Metal Unibody Metal Unibody Metal Unibody Display 11” FHD+ LCD

2560 x 1600

120Hz refresh rate

S Pen support 12.4” Super AMOLED

2800 x 1752

120Hz refresh rate

S Pen support 14.6” Super AMOLED

2960 x 1848

120Hz refresh rate

S Pen support Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen. 1 Snapdragon 8 Gen. 1 Snapdragon 8 Gen. 1 Rear Camera 13 MP Wide

6 MP Ultra-Wide 13 MP Wide

6 MP Ultra-Wide 13 MP Wide

6 MP Ultra-Wide Front Camera 12 MP Ultra-Wide 12 MP Ultra-Wide 12 MP Ultra-Wide

12 MP Fixed Focus Battery 8,000 mAh 10,090 mAh 11,200 mAh Charging 45W Wired Charging 45W Wired Charging 45W Wired Charging Memory 8GB 8GB 8GB, 12GB, or 16GB Storage 128GB or 256GB 128GB or 256GB 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB Expandable Memory Yes, upto 1TB Yes, upto 1TB Yes, upto 1TB Network & Connectivity WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 Operating System One UI 4.1 based on Android 12 One UI 4.1 based on Android 12 One UI 4.1 based on Android 12 Security Fingerprint Sensor embedded in Power Button In-display Fingerprint Scanner In-display Fingerprint Scanner Ports USB C 3.2 USB C 3.2 USB C 3.2

So, if you have been looking to buy a premium Android tablet, the Galaxy Tab S8 Series does cover several important bases. Improvements like the ability to charge faster, and the decreased latency on S Pen are pretty exciting for power users, and the integration built into Clip Studio is one we'd like to see in function. Thus, if you're intrigued and want to learn more about the new tablets, make sure to let us know what you'd like to see covered in the comments section below.