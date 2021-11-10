Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 shows up on Geekbench with Snapdragon 898 SoC

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series leaked last month, revealing the design and some of the specifications. In late October, we’ve also seen some leaks suggesting that the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra may also feature a notch. Today, we see a Geekbench listing confirming some of the earlier leaked specifications for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series, and that it might indeed be powered by a Snapdragon 898 chipset.

The Geekbench listing reveals that it was run on the Samsung SM-X808U device, which is supposed to be the Galaxy Tab S8+ with 5G for the US market. The device also had 8GB of RAM, and it was running Android 12. The single-core score was 1211, while the multi-core score resulted in 3193. As a quick recap, that’s slightly faster than the Galaxy S22 Plus running the Exynos 2200 chipset, but the performance is likely hard to notice on a day-to-day basis (via GSMArena).

The tablet will likely run the latest, and yet to be revealed Snapdragon 898 chipset. It will have a single-core clocked at 3 GHz, three cores at 2.5 GHz, and four more cores running at 1.9 GHz. The four efficiency cores are slightly higher clocked than the Snapdragon 898 leak that we saw a few days ago.

It’s worth noting that the Snapdragon 898 SoC isn’t confirmed at the time of writing this, and there is also a possibility the tablet is powered by Samsung’s own Exynos 2200 chipset, which has also not yet been unveiled to the public – although the company will announce a new chipset on November 19.

While we have no information on when to expect the Galaxy Tab S8 Series lineup, we know that they will be coming sometime next year, and there’s a potential that it may be released alongside the Galaxy S22 lineup in January or February at MWC.