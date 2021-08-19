Galaxy-Tab-S7-review-63

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 series launched last year in August, and we are now hearing more news and information about the upcoming Galaxy Tab S8 series. The new Tab series is expected to have three new devices, the Tab S8, S8+, and S8 Ultra.

Based on a new leak from @UniverseIce (via GSMArena), the new Tab S8 series will support 45W fast wired charging. The devices are expected to be able to handle 10V at 4.5A, which would match with the Galaxy Tab S7 models. The Galaxy Tab S8 will supposedly have a 10,090 mAh battery, while the Tab S8 Ultra will have a 11,500 mAh battery. The standard Tab S8 will have 8,000 mAh battery capacity.

The new trio of Galaxy Tab S8 devices will also be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 chipsets. All devices are expected to have 8GB of memory and at least 128GB of onboard storage. The display is also reported to support 120Hz on all three devices. According to some speculation, the main reason why the Galaxy Tab S8 series are delayed is due to the Snapdragon 898 chipset. The Tab S7 series were announced more than a year ago, and the Tab S8 series are only expected to be launched in December or January next year.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series specification leak

The leakster also specifically states that the new trio will be powered by Qualcomm chipsets, and not the new and rumored Exynos 2200. The Exynos 2200 is supposed to be more powerful with the AMD RDNA GPU, which would ultimately be more beneficial on a tablet with a much larger display.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series are expected to launch alongside the new Samsung Galaxy S22 flagships sometime next year. All of the new devices are expected to run One UI 4.0 out of the box.

    Samsung Galaxy Tab S7



    Roland is a technology enthusiast and software engineer based in United Kingdom. He is also a content creator and writer, and is best known under the name “Techusiast”.

    You May Also Like
    mediatek dimensity 920 and 81
    MediaTek announces Dimensity 920 and 810 with dual-SIM 5G support for mid-range smartphones
    MediaTek Dimensity 920 and 810 are the revised versions of its mid-range Android smartphone chips with more 5G features, WiFi 6, and “Smart Adaptive Displays” support.
    galaxy z fold 3 with s pen t
    Best Wireless Chargers for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
    Check out the best options for anyone looking to get a new wireless charger for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
    samsung galaxy a52s renders specs leak
    Leaked Galaxy A52s renders show off Samsung’s upcoming 5G mid-ranger
    Only six months since Samsung introduced its lower-priced A52, renders of Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G have surfaced on the internet.