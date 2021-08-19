The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 series launched last year in August, and we are now hearing more news and information about the upcoming Galaxy Tab S8 series. The new Tab series is expected to have three new devices, the Tab S8, S8+, and S8 Ultra.

Based on a new leak from @UniverseIce (via GSMArena), the new Tab S8 series will support 45W fast wired charging. The devices are expected to be able to handle 10V at 4.5A, which would match with the Galaxy Tab S7 models. The Galaxy Tab S8 will supposedly have a 10,090 mAh battery, while the Tab S8 Ultra will have a 11,500 mAh battery. The standard Tab S8 will have 8,000 mAh battery capacity.

The new trio of Galaxy Tab S8 devices will also be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 chipsets. All devices are expected to have 8GB of memory and at least 128GB of onboard storage. The display is also reported to support 120Hz on all three devices. According to some speculation, the main reason why the Galaxy Tab S8 series are delayed is due to the Snapdragon 898 chipset. The Tab S7 series were announced more than a year ago, and the Tab S8 series are only expected to be launched in December or January next year.

The leakster also specifically states that the new trio will be powered by Qualcomm chipsets, and not the new and rumored Exynos 2200. The Exynos 2200 is supposed to be more powerful with the AMD RDNA GPU, which would ultimately be more beneficial on a tablet with a much larger display.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series are expected to launch alongside the new Samsung Galaxy S22 flagships sometime next year. All of the new devices are expected to run One UI 4.0 out of the box.