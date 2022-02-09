Galaxy Tab S8 Series Official: Starts at $699, pre-orders open from February 9th

In what has unfashionably become a common occurrence for Samsung, following a plethora of leaks, the Korean OEM finally unveiled the successor to the Tab S7 Series at Galaxy Unpacked 2022. The Galaxy Tab S8 Series, which brings improved internals and better cameras, now features three distinct models. This year, joining the standard Galaxy Tab S8 and Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. So, if you have held back on making a tablet purchase all this while, here is a brief on the new devices.

Galaxy Tab S8 11" Screen Galaxy Tab S8 Plus 12.4" Screen Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 14.6" Screen

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series: External Hardware

To get a few common facts out of the way, each model features a display capable of 120Hz refresh rates, meaning moving across the UI will be one of the most fluid experiences. Speaking of display sizes, the Galaxy Tab S8 features an 11-inch FHD+ 120Hz LCD Display, similar to its predecessor. The Galaxy Tab S8 Plus improves upon this to feature a 12.4-inch Super AMOLED panel, while the Tab S8 Ultra takes this another step further with its 14.6-inch Super AMOLED Display — albeit with a notch used to house its two front-facing shooters.

The other two models house their front camera in the bezel around the display.

With this, let us segue into a small section about the camera hardware on these devices, which remain very similar across the board. All models ship with a dual-camera setup on the back with a 13 MP Wide shooter and a 6 MP Ultrawide (capable of recording 4K footage). On the front, the Tab S8 and Tab S8 Plus use a 12 MP Ultra-Wide lens, and as mentioned earlier, Tab S8 Ultra has a dual-sensor setup that adds a 12MP fixed focus sensor to this setup. Samsung says that this addition aids in Auto Framing and the use of built-in backgrounds, promoting privacy.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series: Internals

Handling processing on all models is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which will pair with 8GB of RAM on Galaxy Tab S8 and Tab S8 Plus. On Tab S8 Ultra, buyers can configure the tablet to have 8GB, 12GB, or 16GB of RAM. Each upgrade comes with an increasing amount of storage. We’ve detailed the exact SKUs and their prices in the table below.

Tablet RAM & Storage Price Galaxy Tab S8 8GB + 128GB

8GB + 256GB $699.99

TBA Galaxy Tab S8 Plus 8GB + 128GB

8GB + 256GB $899.99

TBA Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 8GB + 128GB

12GB + 256GB

16GB + 512GB $1099.99

TBA

TBA

For those who plan to use a Galaxy Tab S8 for work, the use of this processor and its various configurations mean that the devices will not compromise on the performance front. And we say the availability of expanded storage via a microSD card (up to 1TB) will be an appreciated addition along with the reasonably sized built-in batteries — 8000 mAH on Tab S8, 10,090 on Tab S8 Plus, and 11,200 mAh on Tab S8 Ultra.

If wondering about accessories, Samsung includes the S Pen in the box and an optional folio keyboard is sold separately. Also, if you happen to use an external SSD, the Type C USB 3.2 Port (also capable of DP Out) will ensure smooth and fast transfers.

Amongst other features, the entire lineup has a quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos Support, Bluetooth 5.2, and WiFi 6E. For security, there’s Samsung Knox, an Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor on the Tab S8 Ultra and Tab S8 Plus, and a physical sensor built into the power button on the standard Tab S8.

Interested buyers can place pre-orders for any of the tablets starting today, 9th February. Also, there are some pre-order deals to keep an eye out for, so make sure to visit our deals page when it goes live later in the week.