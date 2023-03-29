One of Samsung’s best tablets is receiving a huge discount at Amazon.com, as you can now purchase a new Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus for as low as $600 after receiving a 33 percent discount. This excellent Android-based tablet usually sells for $900, so you can enjoy instant $300 savings and other goodies with this large device, perfect for content consumption.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus arrives with a large 12.4-inch AMOLED screen, 128GB storage space, an ultra-wide camera that will let you capture video at 4K, a long-lasting battery, WiFi 6E support, an S Pen included in the box, which means you also get stylus support, enhanced productivity capabilities with Samsung DeX and Microsoft 365 integration, and three different color options to choose from, as the $300 savings are applied to every 128GB storage variant. You can also opt for the 256GB model, but you will be forced to go for the Pink Gold version, selling for $879 thanks to a 10 percent discount.

You can also opt for a smaller Apple 2021 iPad Mini, which now sells for $400 after receiving a $99 discount, representing 20 percent savings. This option arrives with 64GB storage space, Apple’s A15 Bionic Chip, 12MP shooters, landscape stereo speakers, and other cool features.

Android users may also want to check out the latest discount applied to the Google Pixel Watch, as it now sells for just $299 after scoring a 15 percent price cut, which translates to $50 instant savings. Remember that this might be the best fitness tracker for those who don’t want to switch to an Apple Watch or for those who can’t afford higher-end Garmin smartwatches.