Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is now available for $500

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series was announced on February 9, alongside other great Samsung Galaxy devices. It arrived in three different models, including the Galaxy Tab S8, the Tab S8 Plus, and the higher-end Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, with prices starting at $700, but the latest deal lets you score great savings and a couple of freebies to go with your new tablet.

We start today’s deals with crazy Mother’s Day savings, where you can purchase a new Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 starting at $500 after picking up a $200 discount. Of course, to take advantage of this deal, you need to trade in one of your current devices, including smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches. However, savings get more enjoyable when you find out that your purchase will get you up to $100 Google Play promotional balance, up to 30 percent savings on the Samsung Care Plus service that will cover your device for two years. Further, you also get three free months of Spotify Premium and four free months of YouTube Premium, representing around $80 extra savings for new users of these premium services.

POCKETNOW VIDEO OF THE DAY

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 arrives with Wi-Fi support, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, an octa-core CPU, Adreno 730 graphics, and tons of power under the hood. You will also enjoy your favorite content on an 11-inch TFT LCD display with 120Hz refresh rates, excellent stereo sound thanks to its four-speaker system, an 8,000mAh battery, stylus support, and other great features. And if you want more storage space, you can also go for the 256GB model that sells for $580. Finally, if you want more power and a larger display, you can also consider going for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus or the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus arrives with a 12.4-inch display, 128GB storage, and a $700 price tag. Well, assuming that you will be able to score the $200 trade-in savings. The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra features a massive 15.6-inch display, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage for $900. However, you can get the maxed-out version for $1,200, and this will get you a new Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage space.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series is a fantastic option for those looking for a new Android tablet. You will find three options to choose from, but they will all deliver an outstanding media experience and other features to help you create anything you want.

Samsung’s Mother’s Day deals will also let you save on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, which starts at just $150 or get the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic for $250. Both devices are currently receiving $50 instant savings thanks to the ongoing offers, but you can only score $100 savings when you trade in one of your current devices.

You can also check out savings on the Samsung Galaxy Book 2, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, smart TVs, and other great Samsung products. Just remember to hurry, as these savings won’t be around for long.