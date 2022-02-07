Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 leak reveals keyboard case, S Pen and more

We are just days away from Samsung’s new Galaxy Unpacked event, but we basically know everything there is to know about the upcoming devices. Both the Samsung Galaxy S22 series and the new Galaxy Tab S8 series have constantly been leaked, meaning Wednesday’s event won’t bring as many surprises. Whatever the case, we have a new batch of Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 leaks, where we can see the three upcoming models, as well as some of the accessories that will help your tablet become more productive.

We have new images of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 on its three models: the base model, the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, and the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. This new leak comes with a bonus, as it also shows some of the accessories that will be available for Samsung’s new tablets. Plus, we also get to see some of the color options that will be available and some of the features that we may get with the Galaxy Tab S8 series.

Some of the leaked images reveal the size difference between the three different models, while others help us see how some of these devices may work together to make our creative process a bit more convenient. And I have to add, the notch on this tablet doesn’t seem so bad as other notches I’ve seen on other devices. We also get to see several color options that make the Galaxy Tab S8 look sexy as hell.

Other images reveal the accessories that may help you get the most out of the new tablets. For instance, the kickstand case seems to be very useful for those who want to use their tablets for content consumption, but it may also be helpful for those artists who want an experience closer to the one received when using a canvas while painting or sketching.

The Book Cover case and the Keyboard case also have their benefits, as they will help you keep your S Pen safe and ready to be used at any given time. Now, the keyboard case seems to attach to the kickstand case, so we may have to wait and see exactly how this will work, or if we may be talking about the same product, as most keyboard cases include the tools to help you keep your tablet in an upright position.

Via: GSM Arena