Amazon’s latest deals have some interesting options for anyone looking to pick up a new tablet, starting with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, which now sells for just $629 after receiving a 10 percent discount. This Android-based tablet launched with a $700 price tag, which means that you can pick one up and score $70 savings. It comes packed with a large 11-inch LCD screen, 128GB storage space, a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, an all-day battery, an S Pen in the box, and Dex Productivity to transform your tablet into a better tool.

You can also opt for the 256GB storage model that’s also on sale. This version sells for $674 with 14 percent savings, which will get you a more compelling $106 discount. The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is also on sale, and it arrives with $100 savings. This option comes in at $1,000 with a huge 14.6-inch Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rates, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage space.

Of course, you can also choose to pick up a new 11-inch iPad Pro, as they are now available starting at $769 on its 128GB model with WiFi-only support. This model usually sells for $799, which means you can score instant $30 savings. And if you want more storage space, you can also opt for the 256GB storage variant, which will get you the same $30 savings, leaving it up for grabs at $869. And remember that if you’re in the market for a new smartphone, you still have the chance to purchase a new Google Pixel 6a for just $299 thanks to the latest 33 percent savings that will get you $150 savings.