Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series: All your questions answered

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series, which launched alongside the Galaxy S22 lineup of smartphones at Unpacked 2022, brings several upgrades to Samsung's premier lineup of tablets, making them more capable than before. So if you are thinking of buying a device from the Galaxy Tab S8 Series and have some questions that you wish were answered, well this post will help you do just that!

We've covered some of the most commonly asked questions about the tablets, but if you happen to have one that has gone unanswered, make sure to let us know in the comments section below.

Galaxy Tab S8 11" Screen Galaxy Tab S8 Plus 12.4" Screen Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 14.6" Screen

Galaxy Tab S8 Series FAQ (Frequently Asked Questions)

Will Galaxy Tab S8 Series have a fingerprint sensor?

Yes, the entire Galaxy Tab S8 Series features fingerprint sensors. The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra and Tab S8 Plus have an in-display unit, while the smaller Galaxy Tab S8 has its sensor embedded in the power button.

Will the Galaxy Tab S8 Series have a 120Hz Display?

Yes, the entire Galaxy Tab S8 Series has displays capable of refreshing at 120Hz. The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra and Galaxy Tab S8 Plus support this on their 14.6-inch and 12.4-inch Super AMOLED panels, while the Galaxy Tab S8 achieves this on its 11-inch LED panel.

Will the Galaxy Tab S8 Series have USB-C?

Yes, the entire Galaxy Tab S8 Series features a USB-C. The port uses the USB 3.2 standard and is also capable of DP Out functionality. Each tablet also ships with a USB-C to USB-C cable in its box.

Will Galaxy Tab S8 Series have a Qualcomm Processor?

Yes, Galaxy Tab S8 Series does use the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. For its GPU, the device features the Adreno 730.

Is the Galaxy Tab S8 Series waterproof?

No, the Galaxy Tab S8 Series is not waterproof, and neither does it feature an IP Rating. Thus, we recommend keeping your tablets away from pools and other water bodies.

Will Galaxy Tab S8 Series have wireless charging?

No, the Galaxy Tab S8 Series does not have wireless charging. Although, it does support fast wired charging for each device.

Does Galaxy Tab S8 Series come with a charger?

No, the Galaxy Tab S8 Series does not ship with a charger inside its box. It only bundles a USB-C to USB-C cable. Fortunately, unlike Apple, Samsung does ship its premium tablets with the S-Pen.

But seeing that the devices are capable of fast charging, we recommend looking into alternate higher wattage chargers that might be worth your while if you are a power user and depend on your tablet for more than content consumption.

Is the Galaxy Tab S8 Series portless?

No, the Galaxy Tab S8 Series is not portless. It features a USB-C port used to charge the device and transfer data.

Is the Galaxy Tab S8 Series 5G compatible?

Yes, the Galaxy Tab S8 Series is 5G compatible.

What 5G bands does the Galaxy Tab S8 Series support?

According to Samsung’s listed specifications, the various models in the Galaxy Tab S8 lineup do support 5G. We will update this answer we learn more information about supported bands.

What carriers will the Galaxy Tab S8 Series support?

The Galaxy Tab S8 Series will work with all major carriers across the United States. But, if you intend to use its 5G capability, we recommend contacting your preferred carrier to confirm compatibility.

Will Galaxy Tab S8 Series have a notch?

While the entire Galaxy Tab S8 Series does not feature a notch in its design, the most expensive Ultra model does have one which houses the two front-facing cameras.

Does the Galaxy Tab S8 Series come with Galaxy Buds 2?

No, the Galaxy Tab S8 Series does not ship with Galaxy Buds 2, and you will have to purchase these separately. Although, if you were to pre-order any of the devices, the Samsung Credits received can be put towards the earbuds.

Is there a Galaxy Tab S8 Series Mini?

Considering the existence of the iPad mini, it wouldn’t be shocking if Samsung does launch a smaller Galaxy Tab S8 Series device, but at this point, the smallest tablet in the S8 Series is the standard 11-inch model.

What are the storage options for Galaxy Tab S8 Series?

The Galaxy Tab S8 Series consists of three different models, the Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. The Tab S8 and Tab S8 Plus are available in two variants, 128GB and 256GB (both with 8GB of RAM), whereas the Tab S8 Ultra is available in three, 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. These ship with 8GB, 12GB, and 16GB of RAM, respectively.

Every model also has support for storage expansion via microSD, up to 1TB.

How many cameras does the Galaxy Tab S8 Series have?

The Galaxy Tab S8 and Tab S8 Plus have three cameras total; two on the back and one in the front, whereas the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra has four, two in the back and two upfront.

The rear camera array remains the same on each tablet and uses a 12MP Wide and 6MP Ultrawide. In the case of the front camera, each tablet has a similar 12MP Ultrawide sensor, but the Tab S8 Ultra adds another 12MP Fixed Focus lens to its setup.

Does the Galaxy Tab S8 Series support WiFi 6E?

Yes, the entire Galaxy Tab S8 Series supports WiFi 6E. It also features support for 5G and has the latest Bluetooth 5.2 standard.

Does the Galaxy Tab S8 Series record in 8K?

No, the Galaxy Tab S8 Series does not record videos in 8K. It is limited to 4K recording at 60 frames per second. But if you need a device that does, the latest Galaxy S22 Ultra is the one to check out.

What is the charging speed of the Galaxy Tab S8 Series?

The entire Galaxy Tab S8 Series supports 45W wired charging.