Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series: info, specifications, pricing, release date, and more

At Samsung Unpacked 2022(https://pocketnow.com/watch-galaxy-s22-launch-event), nearly two years after the launch of the Galaxy Tab S7 Series, we finally have the Galaxy Tab S8 lineup. And this year, instead of two models, we have three, as Samsung introduces a new larger device monikered the Tab S8 Ultra. So if you’ve been planning on buying an Android tablet that offers the best possible user experience, this is it, and here is everything you need to know about the new devices.

Galaxy Tab S8 11" Screen Galaxy Tab S8 Plus 12.4" Screen Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 14.6" Screen

Pricing, Availability, and Colors

The entire Galaxy Tab S8 Series will be available for pre-order from 9th February, although information on in-store availability and deliveries is currently unavailable. Now, the lineup consists of the Tab S8, Tab S8 Plus, and Tab S8 Ultra, and the smallest of the three starts at $699.99, the S8 Plus will cost $899.99, while the Ultra will set you back $1099.99.

As for colors, the Tab S8 and Tab S8 Plus are available in three options, Graphite, Silver, and Pink Gold, while the Tab S8 Ultra will have one option, Graphite.

If you plan on placing a pre-order, there are several bonuses available for each model. You can find them on our deals page for the Galaxy Tab S8, Plus, and Ultra.

The table below summarizes every available configuration for the tablets.

Tablet RAM & Storage Price Galaxy Tab S8 8GB + 128GB

8GB + 256GB $699.99

TBA Galaxy Tab S8 Plus 8GB + 128GB

8GB + 256GB $899.99

TBA Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 8GB + 128GB

12GB + 256GB

16GB + 512GB $1099.99

TBA

TBA

Hardware

Getting to the detailed specifications on each of these tablets, in descending order, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra features a 14.6-inch Super AMOLED Display with a resolution of 2960x1848, and a 120Hz refresh rate. The Tab S8 Plus uses similar 120Hz panel technology but instead sizes in at 12.4-inches and has a resolution of 2800x1752, and the smallest Tab S8 features an 11-inch FHD (2560x1600)120Hz LED display. Paired with these displays is a four-speaker setup by AKG with Dolby Atmos support across the entire lineup.

For security, the Tab S8 Ultra and Tab S8 Plus feature in-display fingerprint sensors, while the Tab S8 has one embedded in its power button. Each tablet will also feature support for Face Recognition and Samsung Knox.

On the metal back of each of these devices is a stylized glossy strip that has a camera bump which houses a 13MP auto-focus enabled main sensor and 6MP Ultrawide camera. And like in the Tab S7 Series, it also serves as a connection point for the S-Pen — which is included in the box and isn’t an accessory that is sold separately.

As for the cameras on the front, Tab S8 and Tab S8 Plus feature a single 12MP Ultrawide, whereas the Tab S8 Ultra features a fixed focus 12MP lens and a 12MP Ultrawide. This dual-camera setup will seemingly aid in its auto-framing feature and also allow users to use built-in backgrounds aimed at increasing privacy.

Handling the processing on each of these tablets will be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, paired with a minimum of 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage on each model. Tab S8 and Tab S8 Plus buyers can upgrade to 256GB of internal storage, while those interested in Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra can up their RAM to 12GB or 16GB, with internal storage being bumped up to 256GB or 512GB, respectively. But a positive to keep in mind is that each of these devices does support storage expansion via microSD (up to 1TB).

And to power, every hardware component Samsung has packed a 11200 mAh cell in Tab S8 Ultra, 10090 mAh cell in Tab S8 Plus, and an 8000 mAh cell in Tab S8, each of these is also capable of 45W fast charging.

And lastly, the tablets will also feature 5G connectivity and support for the latest WiFi and Bluetooth standards — WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2.

Technical Specifications: Galaxy Tab S8 Series