It would be an understatement to say that Samsung is having a hard time keeping all the Galaxy Tab S7 leaks under the wraps. After renders and detailed specifications of the Galaxy Tab S7 duo surfaced online, we now have more hi-res images of the upcoming flagship Android tablets alongside their expected pricing for the European market.

Image: Twitter / @evleaks

Starting with the leaked images, tipster Evan Blass has shared more high quality renders of the Galaxy Tab S7 series. We get a detailed look at the folio keyboard case that Samsung will offer, alongside the improved S Pen which appears to have a curvier profile this time around and will also improve on the latency numbers.

Additionally, tech journalist Nils Ahrensmeier (in collaboration with Techniknews) has leaked the alleged market price of the Galaxy Tab S7 for the European market. Here’s how much the upcoming Samsung tablets might cost (prices mentioned below are without VAT for the European market):

VariantPrice
Galaxy Tab S7 (128GB, Wi-Fi)€681 (~ $800 / Rs. 69,800)
Galaxy Tab S7 (128GB, LTE)€778 (~ $910 / Rs. 68,300)
Galaxy Tab S7+ (265GB, Wi-Fi)€954 (~ $1,120 / Rs. 83,800)
Galaxy Tab S7+ (265GB, 5G)€1,149 (~ $1,350 / Rs. 1,00,900)

