We have already seen the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 in the form of leaked CAD-based renders and a few live images have also popped up so far, giving us a clear idea of what it looks like. Now, leakster Evan Blass has shared what appears to be an official render of the Galaxy Tab S7, complete with the S Pen and a folio case that has a keyboard – looking just like Apple’s latest iPad Pro.

New post at Patreon: "Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 With S-Pen and Keyboard Cover" [https://t.co/BEPyCQFRVG] pic.twitter.com/C1gZENbHpw — Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 13, 2020

The squared-off edges and uniform bezels on the Galaxy Tab S7 look a lot like the iPad Pro, but that’s not where the similarities end. The folio cover and the keyboard with a trackpad appear to have taken a little too generous inspiration from the design of the Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro. Heck, even the speaker placement appears identical between the two competing high-end tablets.

As for the specs, the Galaxy Tab S7 will reportedly feature an 11-inch WQHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, finally catching up with the iPad Pro. The Snapdragon 865+ SoC is said to be at its heart, a 7,760 mAh battery will keep the lights on, and there will be two cameras at the back this time around.