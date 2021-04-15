Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite leak

The Galaxy Tab S7 Lite isn’t rumored to launch until June, but an image of the tablet has already leaked. The photo give us a great look at the device’s design while also seemingly confirming a few features.

The image was shared by Evan Blass, and reveals the Galaxy Tab S7 Lite will feature a design that’s similar to last year’s Tab S7. The new tablet will reportedly feature an all-metal body, rounded corners, flat edges, and a dual-camera setup. Judging by a side-view of the device, the camera module will protrude from the body.

The Tab S7 Lite will allegedly feature a 12.4-inch display, although it’s unclear if it’ll be a high refresh-rate LTPO panel, and two stereo speakers tuned by AKG on either side. There’s also said to be a magnetic charging zone on the back of the device, where users can store and recharge the included stylus. Including the stylus is a nice touch and means you’ll be able to take advantage of the device’s full potential right out of the box.

Previously reportedly specs include a Snapdragon 750G processor, 4GB and 6GB RAM, and 128GB storage. The device is also expected to launch with Android 11 running One UI 3.1. Like other recent Samsung devices, the Tab S7 Lite will likely be offered in a 5G option (plus WiFi and LTE variants). Finally, the device may launch with a 7,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging.

The Tab S7 Lite will reportedly be available in four colors at launch: black, green, pink, and silver. It’s likely Samsung will also introduce new accessories, including cases and a detachable keyboard.

Samsung has confirmed its next Unpacked event will take place on April 28. However, the tablet isn’t expected to debut until the summer. We’ll still keep our eyes peeled just in case the device does get a mention.




You May Also Like
google io 2021
Pocketnow Daily: Google I/O Announced: Pixel 5a, Watch and Buds A Coming? (video)
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the upcoming Google I/O event, Samsung’s new camera partnership, and more.
10.2-inch iPad on wooden desk, video screenshot
iPads, headphones, Apple Watches and more are also on sale today
Deals keep coming, as Amazon and Best Buy have some of the best deals available on several iPad models, Jabra headphones, and more
Xiaomi could launch 3 tablets with Snapdragon 8-series SoC
According to a report, Xiaomi is making a comeback in the tablet segment. The company is said to be prepping to launch three new tablets.