The Galaxy Tab S7 Lite isn’t rumored to launch until June, but an image of the tablet has already leaked. The photo give us a great look at the device’s design while also seemingly confirming a few features.

The image was shared by Evan Blass, and reveals the Galaxy Tab S7 Lite will feature a design that’s similar to last year’s Tab S7. The new tablet will reportedly feature an all-metal body, rounded corners, flat edges, and a dual-camera setup. Judging by a side-view of the device, the camera module will protrude from the body.

The Tab S7 Lite will allegedly feature a 12.4-inch display, although it’s unclear if it’ll be a high refresh-rate LTPO panel, and two stereo speakers tuned by AKG on either side. There’s also said to be a magnetic charging zone on the back of the device, where users can store and recharge the included stylus. Including the stylus is a nice touch and means you’ll be able to take advantage of the device’s full potential right out of the box.

Here's your best look yet at the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite (5G): https://t.co/8RwRKwBiJT pic.twitter.com/dxT36ExgS4 — Evan Blass (@evleaks) April 15, 2021

Previously reportedly specs include a Snapdragon 750G processor, 4GB and 6GB RAM, and 128GB storage. The device is also expected to launch with Android 11 running One UI 3.1. Like other recent Samsung devices, the Tab S7 Lite will likely be offered in a 5G option (plus WiFi and LTE variants). Finally, the device may launch with a 7,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging.

The Tab S7 Lite will reportedly be available in four colors at launch: black, green, pink, and silver. It’s likely Samsung will also introduce new accessories, including cases and a detachable keyboard.

Samsung has confirmed its next Unpacked event will take place on April 28. However, the tablet isn’t expected to debut until the summer. We’ll still keep our eyes peeled just in case the device does get a mention.