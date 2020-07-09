Samsung’s upcoming flagship tablet duo – Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ – recently popped up in a few certifications and also gave us a glimpse of their design via leaked renders. Now, the key specifications of Galaxy Tab S7+ have surfaced online, courtesy of SamMobile.

The Galaxy Tab S7+ will employ Qualcomm’s fresh-out-of-the-oven Snapdragon 865+ chip, ticking alongside up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It is said to pack a 10,090 mAh battery and will reportedly offer support for 45W charging, as per a certification database (via Dealntech).

Samsung’s tablet will also bring 5G connectivity to the table, but it will only support the sub-6GHz band and not the faster mmWave 5G band. Notably, the bundled stylus that comes with the Galaxy Tab S7+ will be Bluetooth enabled, but it is unclear if it will offer gesture support.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ specifications