Image: Pigtou

Samsung’s upcoming flagship tablet duo – Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ – recently popped up in a few certifications and also gave us a glimpse of their design via leaked renders. Now, the key specifications of Galaxy Tab S7+ have surfaced online, courtesy of SamMobile.

The Galaxy Tab S7+ will employ Qualcomm’s fresh-out-of-the-oven Snapdragon 865+ chip, ticking alongside up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It is said to pack a 10,090 mAh battery and will reportedly offer support for 45W charging, as per a certification database (via Dealntech).

Samsung’s tablet will also bring 5G connectivity to the table, but it will only support the sub-6GHz band and not the faster mmWave 5G band. Notably, the bundled stylus that comes with the Galaxy Tab S7+ will be Bluetooth enabled, but it is unclear if it will offer gesture support.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ specifications

Display12.4-inch QHD+
2800 x 1752 pixels
120Hz refresh rate
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 865+
RAM6GB / 8GB
Storage128GB / 256GB
Rear Cameras13MP primary
5MP secondary
Front Camera8MP
Battery10,090 mAh
15W / 45W fast charging
SoftwareOne UI 2.5 (Android 10)
You May Also Like
Samsung Galaxy Fold 2
Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 nears launch as it passes through 3C certification
The upcoming foldable phone could feature a more modern design than its predecessor.
Motorola One Fusion+
Motorola One Fusion+ to go on sale in India again at 12 noon today
The sale goes live at 12 noon
600MP
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 has fixed Galaxy S20 focusing issues
We have new rumors claiming that the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 won’t have the same focusing issues as the Galaxy S20 Ultra