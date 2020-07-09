Samsung’s upcoming flagship tablet duo – Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ – recently popped up in a few certifications and also gave us a glimpse of their design via leaked renders. Now, the key specifications of Galaxy Tab S7+ have surfaced online, courtesy of SamMobile.
The Galaxy Tab S7+ will employ Qualcomm’s fresh-out-of-the-oven Snapdragon 865+ chip, ticking alongside up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It is said to pack a 10,090 mAh battery and will reportedly offer support for 45W charging, as per a certification database (via Dealntech).
Samsung’s tablet will also bring 5G connectivity to the table, but it will only support the sub-6GHz band and not the faster mmWave 5G band. Notably, the bundled stylus that comes with the Galaxy Tab S7+ will be Bluetooth enabled, but it is unclear if it will offer gesture support.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ specifications
|Display
|12.4-inch QHD+
2800 x 1752 pixels
120Hz refresh rate
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+
|RAM
|6GB / 8GB
|Storage
|128GB / 256GB
|Rear Cameras
|13MP primary
5MP secondary
|Front Camera
|8MP
|Battery
|10,090 mAh
15W / 45W fast charging
|Software
|One UI 2.5 (Android 10)