Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Watch 4 and more devices are on sale

We have great news for Samsung fans and those interested in purchasing a new Android tablet or a new Wear OS smartwatch. First up, we have the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 that is receiving a 29 percent discount, which translates to $200 savings for those interested in getting one. In other words, you can purchase your new tablet for just $500. This will get you a new device with an 11-inch display, 128GB storage, fast charging, USB-C support, and you also get a free S Pen included in the box with your purchase.

If you want a larger display without having to pay more, you can also consider the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE that features a 12.4-inch display, and you can buy one for just $449 after scoring a 15 percent discount that translates to $80.99 savings. However, this model comes with less storage, as you only get 64GB inside.

If you’re looking for something a bit more affordable, you can opt for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite that sells for $280 after a $70 discount. This model comes with a 10.4-inch display 64GB storage, and you also get an S Pen in the box. The Samsung Tab A7 Lite is even more affordable, as it can be yours for $120 after a $40 discount. And if you want the latest Samsung tablet, you will have to pay $780, but unfortunately, you won’t find savings here.

Finally, you can also save on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, which is now available for as low as $220, after receiving a 27 percent discount that translates to $80 savings. This will get you a new 40mm model with an ECG monitor, plus several sensors to help you keep control of your workouts. The larger 44mm model is also on sale, and you can get yours for $250 after an $80 discount. The best part is that both models feature LTE support.