This morning, Samsung has announced the US availability of the Galaxy Tab S7 FE. The FE stands for Fan Edition, and the Galaxy Tab S7 FE was announced back in May this year. There will be two versions available, a 5G variant and a Wi-Fi-only model, both sporting a large display that’s excellent for entertainment, creative work, and multi-tasking.

Starting August 5, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE with 5G connectivity will be available at AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon Wireless, and US Cellular, both online and in-stores.

To give you a quick recap, here are the specifications of the Tab S7 FE. It has a large 12.4-inch (2560 x 1600) LCD display, and the 5G variant is powered by the Snapdragon 750G chipset, while the Wi-Fi model is equipped with a Snapdragon SM7325 chipset. Both models have 4GB of memory and 64GB of internal storage, and a microSD card slot is also available that lets you expand the storage up to 1TB.

There’s an 8MP camera with Auto Focus on the back, while the front has a single 5MP sensor. There are also 2-speakers tuned by AKG, and they also support Dolby Atmos for a more immersive experience. The battery capacity in both models is 10,090 mAh, and they support fast charging via a USB-C port on the bottom.

Samsung also included quite a few things packed inside the box. Firstly, there’s an included 15W USB Power Adaptor and a USB-A to USB-C cable, and there’s even an included S Pen for free.

The Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G will be available in Mystic Black in the US beginning August 5, starting at $669 at Samsung.com, AT&T, and Verizon. Samsung says that it will also be available at T-Mobile and US Cellular, and other retailers in the coming days.

The Galaxy Tab S7 FE (Wi-Fi) model preorder will begin on August 5, starting at $529.99, and will be available beginning in September in four “fun” colors: Mystic Black, Mystic Silver, Mystic Green, and Mystic Pink. Consumers who purchase the Tab S7 FE 5G or pre-order the Tab S7 FE (Wi-Fi) will receive an $80 instant Samsung credit.