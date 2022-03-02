The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, Apple Watch Series 7 and more are on sale

You can currently score great savings on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 that starts at $750 after receiving a $100 discount on its LTE model that will work on Verizon’s network. This model also comes packed with 128GB storage space, and the best part is that it includes an S Pen with your purchase.

You can also get the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus, which is getting the same $100 discount. This model comes with the same 128GB storage space, a 12.40inch display, and a $950 price tag. And yes, it comes with LTE support, but you will only be able to enjoy this service on Verizon’s network.

If you’re not interested in LTE support, you can also choose to pick up a new Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE that is now available for $450 after getting an $80 discount. This model has a 12.4-inch display, 64GB storage space, and a long-lasting battery. You can also get your hands on a new Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+, Tab S7 FE, Tab S7+ Lite Slim Keyboard Cover that is now available for just $100 after scoring a 37 percent discount that translates to almost $60 savings. This will also help you make your new tablet even more productive.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is getting an $80 discount on its LTE model in 41mm that comes with a Graphite Stainless Steel Case and Graphite Milanese Loop, which means that you can pick one up for $669. However, you don’t need to pay that much for a new Apple Watch Series 7, as you can still get yours for just $350 after the latest savings applied to the 41mm model that comes with a Green Aluminum Case and a Clover Sport Band.

Other deals include several Kindle refurbished models that start at just $35 at Woot.com. You may want to hurry, as the deal ends on March 7, but some of these models are selling out fast. And you can also find savings on the Google 30W USB-C charger and cable that goes for $30 after receiving a $5 discount.