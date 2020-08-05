Samsung has today launched its latest flagship tablets – the Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ – at its digital Unpacked event. The new tablets come with a host of improvements such as dual rear cameras, a silky smooth AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a repositioned selfie camera, 45W fast charging and a ton of software tools to make it a productivity beast. The Galaxy Tab S7 duo also edges its archrival – the iPad Pro – by offering 5G support.

The Galaxy Tab S7 and its Plus sibling are powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC ticking alongside up to 8 gigs of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. Notably, Samsung will let you expand the onboard storage up to 1TB via a microSD card, something the iPad sorely misses out on. It also packs four AKG-tuned speakers, complete with Dolby Atmos support.

The Galaxy Tab S7 features an 11-inch WQXGA (2560×1600) IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the Galaxy Tab S7+ rocks a larger and more vivid 12.4-inch WQXGA+ (2800×1752) Super AMOLED panel with the same refresh rate. The dual rear camera setup consists of a 13MP main snapper and a 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens, while video calls will be handled by an 8MP front camera.

Notably, both the new Samsung tablets offer support for 45W fast charging. A key difference is that the Galaxy Tab S7 features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, while the Galaxy Tab S7+ comes equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Samsung has also launched an upgraded Book Cover Keyboard for the new tablets that will be sold separately.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7/S7+ specifications

Galaxy Tab S7 Galaxy Tab S7+ Display 11-inch IPS

WQXGA (2560×1600) 12.4-inch Super AMOLED

WQXGA+ (2800×1752) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ RAM 6GB / 8GB 6GB / 8GB Storage 128GB / 256GB

Expandable up to 1TB 128GB / 256GB

Expandable up to 1TB Rear Cameras 13MP primary

5MP wide-angle 13MP primary

5MP wide-angle Front Camera 8MP 8MP Battery 8,000mAh

45W SuperFast charging 10,090mAh

45W SuperFast charging Software Android 10 Android 10

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7/S7+ price & availability

The Galaxy Tab S7 starts at $649.99, while the Galaxy Tab S7+ will set you back by $849.99 for the base variant. Samsung says that the two tablets will hit the shelves in the fall season for the US market. As for the color options, both the devices will be available in Mystic

Black, Mystic Silver and Mystic Bronze colors.