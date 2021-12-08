Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, and other great tablets are on sale today

You can currently save big bucks on some of the latest and best Android tablets listed at Amazon.com. Savings start with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 that sells for $499 after a 23 percent discount that will get you $150.99 savings. This option features an 11-inch TFT LCD display, 6GB and 8GB RAM, along with 128GB storage and an Octa-Core processor. You can also opt for the 256GB or the 512GB storage models, and if you want more storage space, you can bump it all the way up to 1TB via a microSD card.

The 512GB storage variant may be the best choice, as it is getting a 27 percent discount that leaves your new tablet up for grabs at $600, and the best part is that it comes with $230 savings. If you want more power on your new Samsung tablet, you can also opt for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus, which is receiving a $17 percent discount, which translates to $150.99 savings. This will get you a new Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus with a 12.4-inch AMOLED display, S Pen support, 128GB storage space, AKG quad speakers with Dolby Atmos Surround sound, and more.

Galaxy Tab S7 Galaxy Tab S7 Plus Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

You can also get the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus with 256GB and 512GB storage, as they are going for $729 and $799, after a $200.99 and a $230.99 discount, respectively. And yeah, you can also increase your storage space all the way up to 1TB with a microSD card.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is another nice option to consider. It is priced at $404.99 after a $25 discount. It comes with a 10.4-inch display, 128GB storage, S Pen support, Wi-Fi connectivity, AKG Dual Speakers, and more. Or opt for the Samsung Tab A7 Lite that can be yours for just $119 after a 25 percent discount. You can also check out the Fire HD 10 tablet that is currently seeing a $50 discount, meaning that you can pick one up starting at $100.